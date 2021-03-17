Bangabandhu’s 101st birth anniversary today

The 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2021 will be celebrated in a befitting manner today.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengale of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among six offspring — two sons and four daughters — of his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun. In celebration of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respects to the memories of Bangabandhu and greeting the children.

On behalf of the president and the prime minister, wreaths will be placed at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning. The theme of this year’s birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day is “Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin”.

Special programme will be chalked out on the premises of Bangabandhu’s mausoleum in Tungipara. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually join the programme from her official Ganabhaban residence at 10.30 am.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will join it as the special guest.

Different competitions for children and cultural function will be held there. Fazilatun Nessa Indira on behalf of the prime minister will hand over awards among winners.

Discussion, drawing and essay competitions, cultural functions will be held at district and upazila levels and different educational institutions. The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will publish special supplements while Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech will be played and documentaries on Bangabandhu’s life and works and Liberation War will be screened throughout the week at upazila levels. Key streets and important establishments will also be illuminated.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day. Special discussion will be arranged on children’s health awareness, nutrition and foods.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up elaborate programmes to celebrate the day. The programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 6:30 am on March 17, placing of wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at 11.30 am.

A delegation of the party’s central working committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj and join a doa mahfil there at 10am.

AL Presidium Members Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Labor and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Working Committee Members Anisur Rahman, Sahabuddin Faraji and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim will join the programmes at Tungipara.

The leaders of AL will join the programme of National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary at the National Parade Square at 3.30pm. Doa mahfil (special prayers) will be arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Johr prayers.

Christian community members will arrange special prayers at Tejgaon Church at 8am and Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-a Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10) at 9am, Buddhist community members will hold prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10am and Hindu community members will arrange prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11.30am.

Marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, Awami League will hold a discussion at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am on March 21. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the leaders and workers of the party, its associate and like-minded bodies to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day across the country with adherence to maintaining the health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.