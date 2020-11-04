Trump claims 'won election', plans to ask Supreme Court to stop vote count | Nobobarta

Share Pin 0 Shares

U.S. President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, said “a very sad group of people” is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him, and that “this is a fraud on the American public.”

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said as votes continued to be counted. “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions of people who voted for Trump, the Republican president said in a statement at the White House.

“They knew they couldn’t win, so they said, let’s go to court,” Trump said, noting that he predicted this, and said he would go ask the Supreme Court to terminate the counting of votes. Election laws in all U.S. states require all votes to be counted. More votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press has projected that Biden won, becoming the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold. Trump carried Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

By early Wednesday, neither candidate had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.