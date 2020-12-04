 Qatar wins match against Bangladesh 5-0 | Nobobarta

Qatar wins match against Bangladesh 5-0
Qatar wins match against Bangladesh 5-0

  1. প্রকাশিত : শনিবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২০
  2. ৫১ বার পঠিত
  3. প্রকাশঃ

Qatar scored five goals against Bangladesh to win the World Cup 2020 qualifying match AFC Group E at Abdullah bin Khalifa stadium that kicked off at 7 pm (Qatar standard time).

Bangladesh was unable to score a goal. Qatar’s win in today’s match assures it a place in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals.

Abdulaziz Hatem scored the first goal of the match in the 9th minute of the game and was followed by Akram Afif who scored the second goal in the 33rd minute of the first half. The score for the match was 2-0 at the end of the first half in favour of Qatar.

In the second half, Almoez Ali scored two goals – one in the 72nd minute which was a penalty shot and the second one in the 78th minute. The last and final goal of the match was scored by Akram Afif in the 90+2 minute of the match.

Qatar wins match against Bangladesh 5-0

