Minni's appeal accepts HC, fine suspended | Nobobarta

The High Court has accepted the appeal of Ayesha Siddika Minni, who was sentenced to death in the Rifat Sharif murder case in Barguna. At the same time, the court suspended her fine of Tk 50,000.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday. Advocate ZI Khan Panna appeared for Minni in the court. The death references of six convicts, including Minni, in the Barguna Rifat murder case, came to the High Court on October 4. Jahangir Alam Piku, an official at the Barguna Sessions and District Judges Court, brought the documents.

Earlier on September 30, the Barguna court handed down the death sentence to six people including Minni, wife of murdered youth Rifat Sharif, in the murder case. Besides, four others were acquitted. The death convicts are — the victim’s wife Ayesha Siddika Minni, Rakibul Hasan Rifat Faraji, Al Qayyum alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktak Hridoy and Md Hasan.

Those who have been acquitted are — Rafiul Islam Rabbi, Md Sagar, Kamrul Islam Saimun, Md Musa. Rakibul Hasan Rifat Faraji, Al Qayyum alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktak Hridoy, Md. Hasan, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, Md. Sagar and Kamrul Islam Simon were present in the court during the verdict.

On June 26, 2019, internet service provider Rifat Sharif was attacked by Noyon Bond and his associates in front of Barguna Government College in broad daylight. Later, he died in Barishal Medical College Hospital.

Later, Rifat’s father Dulal Sharif became the plaintiff and filed a murder case with Barguna Police Station mentioning the names of 12 people including Sabbir Ahmed alias Noyon Bond. Meanwhile, Noyon Bond was killed in a “gunfight” with the police at Purakata Ferry Ghat area of ​​Burirchar UP on the morning of July 2.

Then on 16 July 2019, Minni was taken to the Barguna police line for questioning. After interrogation, the police found evidence of her involvement in the murder and arrested Minni that night.

On September 1 that year, police submitted separate chargesheets to the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court of Barguna, accusing 10 adults and 14 juveniles. The Barguna District and Sessions Judge Court framed charges against the 10 accused in the murder case on January 1 this year.