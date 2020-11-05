Biden needs only 6 votes to win presidency | Nobobarta

Share Pin 3 Shares

Joe Biden is still leading the US presidential election. The Democrat candidate will be elected the new president of the United States after receiving only six electoral votes. Meanwhile, he is 50 electoral votes ahead of incumbent Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, Democrat candidate Biden has received 264 electoral votes, on the other hand, Republican candidate Donald Trump got 214 electoral votes. The counting of the votes is still pending in the six states. Biden is ahead in several of them.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign camp has decided to apply for a recount of votes in the state of Wisconsin and they have filed a lawsuit to stop the Michigan state vote count.

The state of Wisconsin has been known as the battleground since the election. From the very beginning, there was a hint of fierce competition in this state. Even though Biden wins, his gap with Republican Trump is less.

According to an online report by British daily The Guardian, Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes than Trump. If the vote is recounted then Trump has no chance of winning here.