Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize | Nobobarta

Sadat Rahman, a 17-year old teenager from Narail, has won the International Children’s Peace Prize 2020. The award by Kids Rights is given every year to a child involved in promotion of children’s rights and protecting vulnerable children. The expert committee selected Sadat as the winner from 142 applicants from 42 countries.

Sadat was presented with the award today by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai during a ceremony in the Hague, the Netherlands. He was awarded the prize for his involvement in setting up a social organisation and mobile app “Cyber Teens” to stop cyberbullying and violence against children.

Last year, this award was won by climate activist Greta Thunberg.