 Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize | Nobobarta

আজ শনিবার, ২৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৭ বঙ্গাব্দ, ১৪ই নভেম্বর, ২০২০ খ্রিস্টাব্দ, রাত ১২:৫৩মি:

সংবাদ শিরোনাম:
ট্রাম্পের ভোট জালিয়াতির অভিযোগ প্রত্যাখ্যান মার্কিন নির্বাচন কর্মকর্তাদের গাজীপুরের কালিয়াকৈরে মাইক্রোবাসে আগুন Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize বিশ্ব ডায়াবেটিস দিবস উপলক্ষে গাবতলীতে ফ্রি ডায়াবেটিস ক্যাম্প উদ্বোধন পত্নীতলায় ধর্ষণ ও মাদক বিরোধী গণসচেতনতা তৈরীতে ফুটবল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত করোনায় আক্রান্ত পররাষ্ট্র প্রতিমন্ত্রী শাহরিয়ার আলম অবশেষে নিরবতা ভেঙে বাইডেনকে চীনের অভিনন্দন কলাপাড়ায় প্রতিবন্ধীর সম্পত্তি ফেরত পেতে সংবাদ সম্মেলন Bangladesh beat Nepal by 2-0 একমাত্র শেখ হাসিনাই দেশ ও দেশের মানুষের কথা ভাবেন : কাদের
হোম
English version
Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize

Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize

  1. প্রকাশিত : শুক্রবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২০
  2. ২৬ বার পঠিত
  3. প্রকাশঃ
বাংলাদেশের কিশোর সাদাত রহমান

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Sadat Rahman, a 17-year old teenager from Narail, has won the International Children’s Peace Prize 2020. The award by Kids Rights is given every year to a child involved in promotion of children’s rights and protecting vulnerable children. The expert committee selected Sadat as the winner from 142 applicants from 42 countries.

Sadat was presented with the award today by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai during a ceremony in the Hague, the Netherlands. He was awarded the prize for his involvement in setting up a social organisation and mobile app “Cyber Teens” to stop cyberbullying and violence against children.

Last year, this award was won by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

আপনার মতামত লিখুন :
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares


Bangladesh beat Nepal by 2-0

AL candidates Tanvir Shakil win Sirajganj-1 by-polls

AL’s Habib Hasan wins Dhaka-18 by-polls

Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States

Biden needs only 6 votes to win presidency

Minni’s appeal accepts HC, fine suspended

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ট্রাম্পের ভোট জালিয়াতির অভিযোগ প্রত্যাখ্যান মার্কিন নির্বাচন কর্মকর্তাদের

গাজীপুরের কালিয়াকৈরে মাইক্রোবাসে আগুন

Bangladeshi Sadat wins Int’l children’s peace prize

বিশ্ব ডায়াবেটিস দিবস উপলক্ষে গাবতলীতে ফ্রি ডায়াবেটিস ক্যাম্প উদ্বোধন

পত্নীতলায় ধর্ষণ ও মাদক বিরোধী গণসচেতনতা তৈরীতে ফুটবল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত

করোনায় আক্রান্ত পররাষ্ট্র প্রতিমন্ত্রী শাহরিয়ার আলম

অবশেষে নিরবতা ভেঙে বাইডেনকে চীনের অভিনন্দন

কলাপাড়ায় প্রতিবন্ধীর সম্পত্তি ফেরত পেতে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 2-0

১০

একমাত্র শেখ হাসিনাই দেশ ও দেশের মানুষের কথা ভাবেন : কাদের

১১

যশোরে নতুন করে করোনায় আক্রান্ত ১৬, মোট আক্রান্ত ৪,২০১

১২

১০ মাস পর মাঠে ফিরেই ফুটবলে রঙিন বাংলাদেশ

১৩

গফরগাঁওয়ে মুজিববর্ষ ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনাল খেলার পুরস্কার বিতরণ

১৪

‘শিশুদের নোবেল’ পেলেন বাংলাদেশের সাদাত

১৫

২৭ উপজেলা-পৌরসভা-ইউপিতে নৌকার মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

১৬

সিলেট ওসমানী হাসপাতালে অজ্ঞাত লাশ !

১৭

তালমা উদ্ধারে ৭২ ঘণ্টার সময় বেঁধে দিলেন উচ্চ আদালত

১৮

কিশোরগঞ্জের ভৈরবে এ যেন হাসপাতালের বাজার

১৯

টাঙ্গাইলের বাসাইল কৃষকলীগের উদ্যোগে কৃষকদের মাঝে ধানের বীজ বিতরণ

২০ Bangladesh Awami Jubo League

আওয়ামী যুবলীগের পূর্ণাঙ্গ কমিটি ঘোষণা শনিবার

Lionel Messi

ঠিকানা পরিবর্তনের চিন্তা ভাবনা শুরু করে দিয়েছেন মেসি

“দৈনিক দেশকাল” পত্রিকায় সাংবাদিক নিয়োগ

মানিকগঞ্জে বিএনপির অসহায় নেতাকর্মীদের মাঝে তারেক রহমানের ঈদ উপহার তুলে দিলেন – এস এ জিন্নাহ কবির

ছাত্রলীগ নেতার হাতে মারধরের শিকার জাবির সিনিয়র শিক্ষার্থী

শাবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষা নিয়ে অতিরঞ্জিত ভাবে সংবাদ উপস্থাপন; আসল তথ্য জানুন

জবি ২০১৭-১৮ সেশনে ভর্তির নোটিশ (সকল বিভাগ)

ট্রাক চাপায় প্রাণ হারালো ফটিকছড়ির মিজান নামের এক যুবক

BNP

ঢাকা জেলা বিএনপিতে পাল্টাপাল্টি লেগেই আছে

ঢাকা টু চাঁদপুর ও চাঁদপুর টু ঢাকা রুটে লঞ্চ চলাচলের সময় সূচী

১০ DC Sultana Parveen

কুড়িগ্রামের ডিসি সুলতানা পারভীনের বদলি আদেশ স্থগিতের দাবি



সংরক্ষণাগার

শনি রবি সোম মঙ্গল বুধ বৃহ শুক্র
 
১০১১১২১৩
১৪১৫১৬১৭১৮১৯২০
২১২২২৩২৪২৫২৬২৭
২৮২৯৩০  
প্রকাশক ও সম্পাদক: মোঃ আমিনুল ইসলাম (রুদ্র) সহ-সম্পাদক : সুব্রত দেব নাথ বার্তা সম্পাদক : এম নজরুল ইসলাম নির্বাহী সম্পাদক : সফিউল্লাহ আনসারী
৫৩ হাজী সুপার মার্কেট, আজমপুর উত্তরা, ঢাকা-১২৩০ মোবাইল : ০১৯৭৩১১১১২৩, ০১৭৩৬০২৩৯৪০, ০১৭১৫৭৮৭৭৭২ ই-মেইল : nobobarta@gmail.com
Nobobarta © 2020 । About Contact Privacy-PolicyAdsFamily
Developed By Nobobarta
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin