Bangladesh beat Nepal by 2-0 | Nobobarta

The country’s football has been out of the field for a long time due to the COVID pandemic worldwide. After a long break of eight months, Bangladesh has finally entered the field. The hosts defeated Nepal 2-0 in the ‘Mujib Barsho’ FIFA International Friendly Match series. Nabib Newaz Jibon and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil scored two goals each for the team.

The match started at 5:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital. Bangladesh started playing aggressively from the beginning. The host took the early lead as Nabib Newaz Zibon scored the first goal from Saad Uddin’s brilliant pass in the 10th minute of the match for Bangladesh.

However, the hosts could have taken lead in the 1st half. But after a long throw by Bishwanath Ghosh, Tapu Barman could not touch his head even after getting the ball in the D-box. After that, Jamal Bhuiyan’s team could not score further even though they attacked a few more. As a result, the host of red and green went to the break with a lead of one goal.

After the break, Nepal dominated the match. However, they did not get the desired success. On the contrary, Bangladesh scored another goal in the 79-minute through Sufil’s goal. With the loud roar of the spectators, the victory of the hosts was ensured.

After getting a two-goal lead, Bangladesh played more aggressively. On the other hand, Nepal lost its hope for scoring one goal. With this, the red-green camp returned to international football with a victory.

Bangladesh won 13 out of 20 matches against Nepal. There is a draw in six matches. The two teams will meet on November 18 at the same venue to play the final of the two-match series.

