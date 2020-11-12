AL’s Habib Hasan wins Dhaka-18 by-polls | Nobobarta

Share Pin 0 Shares

Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan was unofficially elected in Dhaka-18 by-polls held with the use of EVMs on Thursday. Mohammad Habib Hasan won the election beating his nearest rival BNP contender SM Jahangir Hossain by a huge margin of 70,415 votes.

AL nominated candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan bagged 75,820 votes while her nearest rival candidate BNP nominated SM Jahangir Hossain got 5,369 votes. Earlier, polling starts at 8 am and continues till 4 pm, voters voted in compliance with the health guidelines.

Six candidates contested in Dhaka-18 constituency by-polls. They are- Mohammad Habib Hasan of Awami League, SM Jahangir Hossain of BNP, Md. Nasir Uddin Sarkar of Jatiya Party, Md. Omar Farooq of Bangladesh Congress, Kazi Mohammad Shahidullah of Ganofornt, and Mahibbulla Bahar of PDP.

The seat consists of wards 1, 17, 43 to 54 of Dhaka North City, and the airport area. The total number of polling stations was 217 and the number of polling booths was 1,353. The total number of voters in this constituency is 5,77,188. Of these, 2,96,135 are male voters while 2,81,053 are female voters. The Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League’s presidium member Sahara Khatun on July 9, 2020.