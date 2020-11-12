 AL candidates Tanvir Shakil win Sirajganj-1 by-polls | Nobobarta

AL candidates Tanvir Shakil win Sirajganj-1 by-polls

AL candidates Tanvir Shakil win Sirajganj-1 by-polls

  প্রকাশিত : শুক্রবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২০
  3. প্রকাশঃ

Awami League candidates Tanvir Shakil Joy have won the parliamentary by-elections to Sirajganj-1 constituencies respectively amid a low voter turnout. The by-polls were held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Thursday.

Awami League candidate Tanvir Shakil Joy was unofficially elected in Sirajganj-1 by-polls held with the use of EVMs on Thursday. Awami League nominated candidate Tanvir Shakil Joy got 1,88,325 votes while his nearest rival candidate BNP’s Selim Reza got 468 votes.

Earlier on Thursday, voting was held from 8 am to 4 pm continuously. However, BNP candidate Selim Reza rejected the election alleging various irregularities. At this time he demanded re-election.

The Sirajganj-1 seat became vacant on June 13 this year following the death of Awami League presidium member and former health minister Mohammad Nasim. Later, the Election Commission announced the schedule of by-elections in this constituency.

