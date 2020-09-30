পঞ্চম শ্রেণি ► ইংরেজি | Nobobarta

Share Pin 0 Shares

মো. মশিউর রহমান খান সিনিয়র শিক্ষক ন্যাশনাল আইডিয়াল স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, বনশ্রী ক্যাম্পাস, ঢাকা।

W H q u e s t i o n s

Make five WH questions from the given statements (By using Who, What, When, Where, Why, Which and How). Make question with the underlined word(s).

1.

(a) Sima is at home.

(b) Raju is in class five.

(c) There are 13 upazilas in Kishoreganj district.

(d) The day was awful.

(e) Tahsan gets up at 6 a.m.

2.

(a) Maria is happy.

(b) Tamim plays cricket on weekends.

(c) We eat to live.

(d) Jessica is from the United Kingdom.

(e) His name is Shuvo.

3.

(a) The weather was nice.

(b) She works in a bank.

(c) We eat to live.

(d) Raju likes teaching.

(e) Maria is happy.

4.

(a) She works in a bank.

(b) The weather was nice.

(c) Tamim plays cricket on weekends.

(d) Raju is in class five.

(e) Ice cream is a delicious food.

5.

(a) Ria is happy.

(b) It was a fine day.

(c) Raju likes teaching.

(d) Sima is at home.

(e) Andy visited Cox’ Bazar last month.

Answer

1.

(a) Where is Sima?

(b) Who is in class five?

(c) How many upazilas are there in Kishoreganj district?

(d) How was the day?

(e) When does Tahsan get up?

2.

(a) Who is happy?

(b) When does Tamim play cricket?

(c) Why do we eat?

(d) Where is Jessica from?

(e) What is his name?

3.

(a) How was the weather?

(b) Where does she work?

(c) Why do you eat?

(d) What does Raju like?

(e) Who is happy?

4.

(a) Where does she work?

(b) How was the weather?

(c) When does Tamim play cricket?

(d) Who is in class five?

(e) What is a delicious food?

5.

(a) Who is happy?

(b) How was the day?

(c) What does Raju like?

(d) Where is Sima?

(e) When did Andy visit Cox’s Bazar?