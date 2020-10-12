Monjurul Islam Megh included in NIFF as a Chief Jury | Nobobarta

Share Pin 52 Shares

Nobobarta Desk : International film festival person and Bangladesh Government’s feature film fund winning screenwriter and filmmaker Monjurul Islam Megh has been included as a chief Jury of the Jury team of the 6th NEZ International Film Festival (NIFF) 2020. The festival will be held in West Bengal state, India.

The founder of the NEZ film festival, a prominent Indian painter, philosopher, writer and filmmaker Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar said that Monjurul Islam Megh is a young film personality, but his contribution to the international film festival is very important. Megh as the festival’s chief jury has been nominated by the NEZ International film festival authority for to accelerate the continuity of his contribution to the development of independent film in South Asia said Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar.

Chairperson of the festival Rita Jhawar, said that Bangladeshi National film award winning actress Rokeya Prachi participated Nez International film festival 2016 as a festival director and this year we have invited Monjurul Islam Megh as the chief jury for 6th edition in 2020. We hope that the festival will contribute to the development of films in the both the countries.

NEZ group CEO Sumit Modak Informed this news. He said some Oscar nominated film will be competition in this edition.

Monjurul Islam Megh, said that I was jury 5 time in different international film festival but is the first time I invited as a chief jury from NEZ International film festival 2020. So I’m excited, hope it will be great experience for me. It may be mentioned that Monjurul Islam Megh has participated in several international film festivals as a jury, delegate and curator.

Monjurul Islam Megh is now busy in script developing for his feature film like “Begum Rokeya” a Biopic of Begum Rokeya and “Refugees- Comeback” on Rohinga Refugees crisis and development documentary “Parklet” on Dhaka city. A full-length film “Bildakini” screenplay and direction by Monjurul Islam Megh has received a Bangladesh Government film fund in the 2019-20 financial year.