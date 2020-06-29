NSU organized a Virtual Orientation Program Summer Semester 2020 | Nobobarta

Share Pin 0 Shares

The first private university and the number one ranked private university of Bangladesh, North South University (NSU) organized a virtual orientation program for newly enrolled students of Summer Semester 2020 on Monday, 29 June 2020.

At the beginning of higher education in the university level, the new students take part in the introductory program in a virtual way. This time more than fifteen hundred students have got the opportunity to get admission in the graduate (honors) courses in 16 departments of the four schools of the university. The Virtual Orientation Program was also broadcasted live on North South University; sofficial website, Facebook page and DBC News. The Orientation Program and Live Telecast at DBC News was moderated by Mr. Jamil Ahmed, TV Presenter & Director – Public Relations Office at North South University (NSU).

Freedom Fighter Lion Mr. Benajir Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University was present as the Guest of Honor and Mr. M. A. Kashem, Member, Board of Trustees, North South University was present as the Special Guest during the virtual program. Prof. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, North South University presided over the program.

Speaking as the Guest of Honor, Mr. Benajir Ahmed said, "We have been able to run our educational activities online even in times of global pandemic. Since its inception, we have been selecting students through rigorous admission tests, providing the art of the state campus with international standard facilities and hiring international quality faculty members to impart international quality education to the students.” In the meantime, he thanked the guardians for putting their trust on North South University and welcomed the new students to North South University.

Speaking as the special guest, Mr. M. A. Kashem said, “For the first in Bangladesh North South University has organized such a big event in online platform where thousands of students and parents were enabled to connect live online.“ He added, “The purpose of North South University is to achieve advance knowledge, which is not possible without a safe and comfortable learning environment. To that end, North South University authorities are committed to creating a sense of discipline among students.”

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University said, “The decision to enroll in North South University was undoubtedly a timely decision. We are committed to providing international quality education to our students. We have international quality faculty members who teach the students with the utmost care. We have research collaboration with the best universities around the world and the degrees from North South University are recognized all over the world. I request guardians to keep their eyes on students so that their journey to achieve higher education become smooth.” He thanked the guardians for keeping their trust on North South University.

Among others, Prof. Dr. M. Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor, North South University, Dean (Acting), School of Business & Economics, Prof. Dr. Jashim Uddin Ahmed, Dean, School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Javed Bari, Dean (Acting), School of Health & Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdur Rob Khan, Director of Information and Technology Department, Mr. Mahbubul H. Sarker, Registrar, A. H. Lutful Hassan, faculties and officials were also present in the virtual orientation program. A large number of guardians and students were also connected in the virtual orientation through live broadcasts on North South University's official website, Facebook page, and DBC News.