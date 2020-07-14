Mashrafe wins battle against virus | Nobobarta

Share Pin 4 Shares

Former Bangladesh skipper and current lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won his battle against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Mashrafe, who had given his sample for testing on Sunday, got the result on Tuesday night and revealed that he was free of the deadly virus through a post on his official Facebook page. ‘Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah and thanks to all of yours prayers, my coronavirus test has come negative. I got the test results tonight [Tuesday],’ Mashrafe posted on Facebook.

‘I express gratitude to the people who stood beside me, prayed for me, were worried about me, have asked or tried to ask about my wellbeing,’ he added. A number of his family members had also contracted the deadly virus, including his wife, who got retested along with Mashrafe, but her results were still positive.

‘Despite it being more than two weeks since detection, my wife’s cronavirus test was still positive. But with everyone’s prayers she is doing well,’ he said. Mashrafe was first detected positive for the virus on June 21.

Mashrafe, who is the parliament member of Narail-2 constituency, sent his samples for a second test two weeks later but on July 4 the result came positive.