 Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred | Nobobarta

আজ শুক্রবার, ২৯ মে ২০২০, ০২:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ন

সংবাদ শিরোনাম:
মৌলভীবাজারে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের বিরুদ্ধে দুর্ণীতির অভিযোগ মেম্বারদের দেশের তৈরি ওষুধ আশার আলো দেখাচ্ছে করোনা চিকিৎসায় পররাষ্ট্র প্রতিমন্ত্রীর বাসায় করোনার থাবা : আক্রান্ত ৪ যমুনায় ভেসে উঠল আরও পাঁচজনের লাশ ইয়ান বিশপের দশক সেরা একাদশে সাকিব ব্যর্থতা ঢাকতে তারা সীমিত নাটক করছে : মোমিন মেহেদী মুরাদনগরে বেড়েই চলছে কোভিড-১৯ আক্রান্ত রোগী নবগ্রাম জনকল্যাণ সেবাশ্রম ট্রাস্টের উদ্যোগে করোনা প্রতিরোধক সরঞ্জাম, পিপিই প্রদান ও সনাতনী সৎকার টিম গঠন Corona unit at United Hospital was very risky, says fire service official Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred
হোম
ইংলিশ ভার্সন
Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred

Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred

  1. প্রকাশিত : বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৮ মে, ২০২০
  2. ৩৪ বার পঠিত
  3. প্রকাশঃ

Rudra Amin Books

Half-yearly exams of secondary schools will be deferred due to closure of educational institutions to curb coronavirus transmission, said Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) officials.

“We will defer the half-yearly and others school exams due to closure of educational institutions,” DSHE Director General Prof Syed Md Golam Faruk told The Daily Star.

He said that all concerned people will be notified about the new schedule soon.

Meanwhile, the government today extended closure of all educational institutions till June 15 due to coronavirus situation.


Corona unit at United Hospital was very risky, says fire service official

Effectiveness of E-Governance in Pandemic Management

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.






প্রকাশক ও সম্পাদক: মোঃ আমিনুল ইসলাম (রুদ্র) সহ-সম্পাদক : সুব্রত দেব নাথ বার্তা সম্পাদক : এম নজরুল ইসলাম নির্বাহী সম্পাদক : সফিউল্লাহ আনসারী
৫৩ হাজী সুপার মার্কেট, আজমপুর উত্তরা, ঢাকা-১২৩০ মোবাইল : ০১৯৭৩১১১১২৩, ০১৭৩৬০২৩৯৪০, ০১৭১৫৭৮৭৭৭২ ই-মেইল : nobobarta@gmail.com
Nobobarta © 2020 । About Contact Privacy-PolicyAdsFamily
Developed By Nobobarta