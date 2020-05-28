Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred | Nobobarta

Half-yearly exams of secondary schools to be deferred

Half-yearly exams of secondary schools will be deferred due to closure of educational institutions to curb coronavirus transmission, said Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) officials.

“We will defer the half-yearly and others school exams due to closure of educational institutions,” DSHE Director General Prof Syed Md Golam Faruk told The Daily Star.

He said that all concerned people will be notified about the new schedule soon.

Meanwhile, the government today extended closure of all educational institutions till June 15 due to coronavirus situation.