Former Health Minister Nasim tests positive for coronavirus | Nobobarta

আজ মঙ্গলবার, ০২ Jun ২০২০, ০২:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন

সংবাদ শিরোনাম:
Former Health Minister Nasim tests positive for coronavirus
  1. প্রকাশিত : সোমবার, ১ জুন, ২০২০
Veteran Awami League leader and former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim has been tested positive for Covid-19. The result of his coronavirus test was public on Monday night.

Earlier on Monday morning, 14-party alliance co-ordinator admitted to a hospital in the capital with coronavirus-like symptoms.Tanvir Shakhil Joy, son of Mohammed Nasim, said his father took admission in Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shaymoli in Dhaka today.

Now he is undergoing treatment at the hospital under the supervision of Medicine Specialist Prof Dr Mahiuddin Ahmed. His sample was collected and sent to laboratory for tests as he had coronavirus-like symptoms. However, the former health minister Nasim was doing well according to his doctor.


