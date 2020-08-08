Bangladeshi filmmaker Megh included in RISFF jury team • Nobobarta

Share Pin 3 Shares

Bangladesh Government’s feature film fund wining screenwriter and filmmaker Monjurul Islam Megh has been included as a member of an international jury of the Roshani International Short Film Festival (RISFF) 2020. The festival will be held in Aurangabad, Maharastra, India.

Festival director Tushar Throrat invited to Manjurul Islam Megh to join the Roshani International Short film Festival as an International jury. The festival director said, that 170 short films from different countries will Competition in the festival. Manjurul Islam Megh has been congratulated by festival organizing authority. He has also published the information through his personal website.

It may be mentioned that Manjurul Islam Megh has participated in several international film festivals as a jury, delegate and curator. Monjurul Islam Megh is now at busy for his upcoming feature film BILDAKINI. This film is story based on Nuruddin Jahangir’s novel Bildakini. Produced by Abdul Momin Khan and Monjurul Islam Megh screenplay and direction won the Bangladesh Government feature film fund.

