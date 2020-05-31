Bangladesh sees highest 40 deaths in a day; 2,545 new cases | Nobobarta

Bangladesh on Sunday reported its highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus, with 40 patients succumbing to the deadly virus, increasing the total deaths to 650 in the country.

The country also saw another jump in coronavirus cases as record 2,545 new patients tested positive in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 47,153.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing. In the last 24 hours, 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11,876 samples, she added.

Another 406 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, taking the recovery count to 9,781. Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.